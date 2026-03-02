(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multi-Domain Command-Europe attends Army Emergency Relief Kick-off Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Army Emergency Relief CEO Michael Grinston speaks to service members during the AER Kick-off event on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Mar. 5 2026. Grinston was the former Sergeant Major of the Army and now, runs the the AER program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon/Multi-Domain Command-Europe)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026
    Photo ID: 9550229
    VIRIN: 260305-A-IU004-4898
    Resolution: 2048x1294
    Size: 489.12 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Domain Command-Europe attends Army Emergency Relief Kick-off Ceremony, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    Army

