    CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony

    CNRH attends Kolekole Pass MOU signing ceremony

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Navy Region Hawaii commander, reinforces the importance of partnership and cooperation during an interview with a reporter, following the Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony at the Navy Lualualei Annex, March 4, 2026. The ceremony renewed a collaborative agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) regarding coordinated access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9549850
    VIRIN: 260304-N-KH177-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
    kolekole pass
    Navy Region Hawaii
    memorandum of understanding
    Brad Collins
    Lualualei Annex

