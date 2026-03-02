Mr. Louis Rodriguez: Mr. Nicholas M. Linkowitz Marine Corps Civilian Logistician of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Louis Rodriguez, the traffic manager and transportation officer for the S-4 Distribution Management Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, was awarded the Mr. Nicholas M. Linkowitz Marine Corps Civilian Logistician of the Year, Feb. 27, 2026. Rodriguez’s professionalism, technical expertise, and commitment to mission accomplishment exemplifies the highest standards of excellence within the Installation and Logistics community. His performance reflects the dedication, competence, and warfighting support that define MCAS Miramar and the U.S. Marine Corps as a whole. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)