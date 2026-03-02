An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9548167
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-NO146-6240
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Flight Operations, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
