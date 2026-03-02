(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Flight Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.03.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9548167
    VIRIN: 260303-N-NO146-6240
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Flight Operations, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    epifury

