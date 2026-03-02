(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson visits Camp Red horse in Rayong Province, Thailand

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson visits Camp Red horse in Rayong Province, Thailand

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined forces command and U.S. Forces Korea, is greeted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, Commander 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Refugio Rosas, division command sergeant major of the 40th Infantry Division, as he arrives at Camp Red horse, Rayong Province, Thailand on March 2, 2026 for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026
    Photo ID: 9547984
    VIRIN: 260302-Z-LV956-1001
    Resolution: 4083x3062
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson visits Camp Red horse in Rayong Province, Thailand, by SPC Marco Mayorquin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

