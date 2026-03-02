U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson visits Camp Red horse in Rayong Province, Thailand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined forces command and U.S. Forces Korea, is greeted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, Commander 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Refugio Rosas, division command sergeant major of the 40th Infantry Division, as he arrives at Camp Red horse, Rayong Province, Thailand on March 2, 2026 for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)