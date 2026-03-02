Date Taken: 02.11.2026 Date Posted: 03.03.2026 17:47 Photo ID: 9547280 VIRIN: 260211-N-GW726-9609 Resolution: 4774x3223 Size: 2.84 MB Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 Sailors Conduct Maintenance on P-8A, by PO2 Carrie Shoemaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.