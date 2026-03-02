Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 Sailors Conduct Maintenance on P-8A

260211-N-GW726-9609 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Feb. 11, 2026) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 1 conduct maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Feb. 11. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Carrie Shoemaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9547280
|VIRIN:
|260211-N-GW726-9609
|Resolution:
|4774x3223
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
