    VP-26 Conducts Engine Maintenance

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE (Feb. 27, 2026) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Heiting (Left), Aviation Machinist’s Mate Apprentice Jillian McCormick (Middle) and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Recruit Kevin Maravilla (Right) assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 conduct routine engine inspection of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Feb. 27, 2026. VP-26 is currently completing its final maintenance checks in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:12
    Photo ID: 9546235
    VIRIN: 260227-N-OF444-1058
    Resolution: 4847x3635
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Conducts Engine Maintenance, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate
    Naval Aviation
    engine maintenance
    P-8A Poseidon
    VP26
    U.S. Navy

