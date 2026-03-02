VP-26 Conducts Engine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE (Feb. 27, 2026) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Heiting (Left), Aviation Machinist’s Mate Apprentice Jillian McCormick (Middle) and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Recruit Kevin Maravilla (Right) assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 conduct routine engine inspection of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Feb. 27, 2026. VP-26 is currently completing its final maintenance checks in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)