(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How IACH is Shaping Future Providers

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    How IACH is Shaping Future Providers

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    The next generation of medical providers gets a firsthand look at military healthcare at Irwin Army Community Hospital. Second-year Kansas State University physician assistant students (from left) Maggie Nation, John Lunn, and Matthew Ruether (sitting) started clinical rotations at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 23, 2026, where they are learning how to apply "readiness-focused medicine" to support the warfighter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:05
    Photo ID: 9546224
    VIRIN: 260303-D-JU906-1000
    Resolution: 2318x3000
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How IACH is Shaping Future Providers, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How IACH is Shaping Future Providers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physician assistant
    Kansas State University
    Fort Riley
    Kansas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery