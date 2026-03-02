The next generation of medical providers gets a firsthand look at military healthcare at Irwin Army Community Hospital. Second-year Kansas State University physician assistant students (from left) Maggie Nation, John Lunn, and Matthew Ruether (sitting) started clinical rotations at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 23, 2026, where they are learning how to apply "readiness-focused medicine" to support the warfighter.
How IACH is Shaping Future Providers
