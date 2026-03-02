(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operational Security Awareness

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operational Security Awareness

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    This graphic was created to spread awareness about Operational Security at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. OPSEC helps protect information and reduce the risk of sensitive information falling into the wrong hands. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 05:22
    Photo ID: 9545923
    VIRIN: 260226-F-GH688-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 235.76 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Security Awareness, by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery