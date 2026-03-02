(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes MU2 Banri Hoshi

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes MU2 Banri Hoshi

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Starr 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    JBPHH, HI (September 4, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi poses for a Welcome Aboard portrait as he transfers from Navy Band Northeast to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band as a vocalist. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert/Released

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 00:53
    Photo ID: 9545675
    VIRIN: 131231-N-RJ807-5189
    Resolution: 3486x5229
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes MU2 Banri Hoshi, by PO1 Jonathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

