U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes MU2 Banri Hoshi

JBPHH, HI (September 4, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi poses for a Welcome Aboard portrait as he transfers from Navy Band Northeast to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band as a vocalist. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert/Released