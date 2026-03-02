JBPHH, HI (September 4, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Banri Hoshi poses for a Welcome Aboard portrait as he transfers from Navy Band Northeast to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band as a vocalist. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert/Released
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 00:53
|Photo ID:
|9545675
|VIRIN:
|131231-N-RJ807-5189
|Resolution:
|3486x5229
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes MU2 Banri Hoshi, by PO1 Jonathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.