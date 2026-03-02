U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes MUCM(SW) John Wheeler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JBPHH, HI (January 27, 2026) - Master Chief Musician (SW) John C. Wheeler poses for a Welcome Aboard portrait as he transfers from Navy Band Northwest to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band as Senior Enlisted Leader. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert/Released