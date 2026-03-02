JBPHH, HI (January 27, 2026) - Master Chief Musician (SW) John C. Wheeler poses for a Welcome Aboard portrait as he transfers from Navy Band Northwest to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band as Senior Enlisted Leader. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert/Released
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9545673
|VIRIN:
|131231-N-RJ807-7088
|Resolution:
|3428x3426
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|NEWARK, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes MUCM(SW) John Wheeler, by PO1 Jonathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
