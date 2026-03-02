(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with USARPAC Strategy and Plans deputy commander

    MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with USARPAC Strategy and Plans deputy commander

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles Cornelia, left, the deputy commanding general of Strategy and Plans, U.S. Army, Pacific, poses for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, the deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 2, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)

    TAGS

    Key Leader Engagement
    Key Leaders
    MARFORPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    USMC
    Interoperability

