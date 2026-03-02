MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with USARPAC Strategy and Plans deputy commander

Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles Cornelia, left, the deputy commanding general of Strategy and Plans, U.S. Army, Pacific, poses for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, the deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 2, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)
