    FY 26 Resident Letter

    FY 26 Resident Letter

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Sun Vega 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment

    The U.S. Army is launching its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey on March 2, 2026, to gather feedback from over 200,000 tenants in privatized, government-owned, and government-leased housing. This confidential and voluntary survey is a critical tool for the Army to assess and improve the quality of life for Soldiers and their families.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:23
    This work, FY 26 Resident Letter, by Sun Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    survey
    housing
    barracks
    installation
    Tenant Satisfaction Survey

