Artist’s concept demonstrating innovative system to convert biomass waste into valuable chemicals, revolutionizing lignin upcycling to create a resilient and sustainable global chemical manufacturing supply chain.



The Fleetwood program aims to harness this untapped potential by funding the development of novel technologies that can convert these abundant, renewable resources into high-value chemicals, securing a resilient and sustainable domestic supply chain for the chemical manufacturing industry.



Every year, gigatons of agricultural, forestry, and industrial residues are discarded. These waste streams are rich in lignin, nature’s largest source of valuable aromatic compounds that are otherwise difficult to produce.



Credit: Illustration: Rob Cantu, with AI-assisted watercoloring