    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Thomas Sakell 

    DARPA

    Artist’s concept demonstrating innovative system to convert biomass waste into valuable chemicals, revolutionizing lignin upcycling to create a resilient and sustainable global chemical manufacturing supply chain.

    The Fleetwood program aims to harness this untapped potential by funding the development of novel technologies that can convert these abundant, renewable resources into high-value chemicals, securing a resilient and sustainable domestic supply chain for the chemical manufacturing industry.

    Every year, gigatons of agricultural, forestry, and industrial residues are discarded. These waste streams are rich in lignin, nature’s largest source of valuable aromatic compounds that are otherwise difficult to produce.

    https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/heterogeneous-architectures-for-quantum?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=fleetwood

    Credit: Illustration: Rob Cantu, with AI-assisted watercoloring

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9544213
    VIRIN: 260302-O-GT123-4109
    Resolution: 2048x2048
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleetwood program, by Thomas Sakell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    biochemical
    supply chain
    chemical

