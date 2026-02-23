(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready and Lethal

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready and Lethal

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Melanie Tolen 

    War.gov         

    Army Spc. Tyreese Wellington reacts to contact at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. (Army Spc. Melanie Tolen)(260222-A-NW872-2833)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:12
    Photo ID: 9544209
    VIRIN: 260122-A-NW872-1253
    Resolution: 4032x2688
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready and Lethal, by SPC Melanie Tolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    Army
    All images
    File Photos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery