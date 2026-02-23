(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Innovation in Action: Naval Hospital Rota First in Europe to Deliver Computer-Assisted Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery

    

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Jonathan Phillips 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    260202-N-FT324-8515. ROTA, Spain (February 2, 2026)-Pictured left, Cmdr. Brian Barlow, orthopedic surgeon assigned to Navy Medicine and Training Command Rota, performs a computer-assisted knee replacement procedure with his surgical team at Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, using navigation technology to enhance precision and support warfighter readiness. Service members with medical limitations due to hip and knee injuries who undergo replacement surgery can be returned to full operational capability. (U.S. Navy Photo Taken by Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Phillips)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026
    VIRIN: 260202-N-FT324-8515
    Location: ROTA, ES
    This work, Innovation in Action: Naval Hospital Rota First in Europe to Deliver Computer-Assisted Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery, by LCDR Jonathan Phillips, identified by DVIDS

    

    TAGS

    Military Families
    Preventive Medicine
    Medical Readiness
    Military Medicine
    Department of the Navy
    Warfighter Readiness
    Joint Replacement
    Computer-Assisted Surgery
    Arthroplasty

