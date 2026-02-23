260202-N-FT324-8515. ROTA, Spain (February 2, 2026)-Pictured left, Cmdr. Brian Barlow, orthopedic surgeon assigned to Navy Medicine and Training Command Rota, performs a computer-assisted knee replacement procedure with his surgical team at Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, using navigation technology to enhance precision and support warfighter readiness. Service members with medical limitations due to hip and knee injuries who undergo replacement surgery can be returned to full operational capability. (U.S. Navy Photo Taken by Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Phillips)
Innovation in Action: Naval Hospital Rota First in Europe to Deliver Computer-Assisted Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery
