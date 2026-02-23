Maj. Sarah Taylor, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, and Lt. JG. Napassakorn Tipso, Royal Thai Navy, discuss Combined Joint Information Bureau (CIJB) operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9543536
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-A4493-1289
|Resolution:
|4136x3342
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, Washington Army National Guard establish CJIB during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS
