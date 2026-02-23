(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army, Washington Army National Guard establish CJIB during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army, Washington Army National Guard establish CJIB during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Sarah Taylor, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, and Lt. JG. Napassakorn Tipso, Royal Thai Navy, discuss Combined Joint Information Bureau (CIJB) operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9543536
    VIRIN: 260224-A-A4493-1289
    Resolution: 4136x3342
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Washington Army National Guard establish CJIB during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold, Thailand, Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery