U.S. Army, Washington Army National Guard establish CJIB during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

Maj. Sarah Taylor, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, and Lt. JG. Napassakorn Tipso, Royal Thai Navy, discuss Combined Joint Information Bureau (CIJB) operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel)