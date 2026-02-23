(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Jay R. Spohn's Fini flight

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Col. Jay R. Spohn, the former 188th Wing commander, took his final F-35 flight at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., on Feb. 27, 2026. As he taxied back, fire trucks honored him with the timeless water arch salute, a tradition reserved for the most distinguished milestones and career.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9541997
    VIRIN: 260227-F-IN195-9885
    Resolution: 1182x665
    Size: 169.94 KB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Jay R. Spohn's Fini flight, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

