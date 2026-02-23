Col. Jay R. Spohn's Fini flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jay R. Spohn, the former 188th Wing commander, took his final F-35 flight at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., on Feb. 27, 2026. As he taxied back, fire trucks honored him with the timeless water arch salute, a tradition reserved for the most distinguished milestones and career.