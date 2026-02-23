Col. Jay R. Spohn, the former 188th Wing commander, took his final F-35 flight at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., on Feb. 27, 2026. As he taxied back, fire trucks honored him with the timeless water arch salute, a tradition reserved for the most distinguished milestones and career.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9541997
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-IN195-9885
|Resolution:
|1182x665
|Size:
|169.94 KB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
This work, Col. Jay R. Spohn's Fini flight, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
