Apache Lands at JMRC

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mitch Flowers and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dustin Pettis, assigned to Alpha Company, 1-3 Attack Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, land their AH64E Apache on Sierra Checkpoint at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026, to rearm and refuel. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jacob Hanson)