MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with the medical officer of the U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew Mowery, right, the deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the medical officer of the Marine Corps, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Conor Ragland)
