    MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with the medical officer of the U.S. Marine Corps

    MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with the medical officer of the U.S. Marine Corps

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Conor Ragland 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew Mowery, right, the deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the medical officer of the Marine Corps, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Conor Ragland)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9541502
    VIRIN: 260225-M-LU642-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    Key Leaders
    MARFORPAC
    HQMC
    Camp H.M. Smith
    INDOPACOM
    USMC

