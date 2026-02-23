Ready for the Call: The Vital Role of Fort Drum EMS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Corey Dorchester (left), emergency medical technician, Justina Burrows (center), chief of Fort Drum Emergency Medical Services, and James Stockman, paramedic, all with Fort Drum EMS and the Guthrie Army Health Clinic, stand in front of one of the department’s ambulances at the Guthrie AHC, Feb. 24, 2026. The Fort Drum EMS operates 24/7 directly out of the Guthrie AHC and provides emergency response anywhere on Fort Drum or within any of the installation’s training areas spanning Jefferson, Lewis, and Saint Lawrence Counties. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Guthrie Army Health Clinic public affairs)