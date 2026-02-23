(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready for the Call: The Vital Role of Fort Drum EMS

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready for the Call: The Vital Role of Fort Drum EMS

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Corey Dorchester (left), emergency medical technician, Justina Burrows (center), chief of Fort Drum Emergency Medical Services, and James Stockman, paramedic, all with Fort Drum EMS and the Guthrie Army Health Clinic, stand in front of one of the department’s ambulances at the Guthrie AHC, Feb. 24, 2026. The Fort Drum EMS operates 24/7 directly out of the Guthrie AHC and provides emergency response anywhere on Fort Drum or within any of the installation’s training areas spanning Jefferson, Lewis, and Saint Lawrence Counties. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Guthrie Army Health Clinic public affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9540671
    VIRIN: 260224-A-HG995-1001
    Resolution: 4999x3570
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready for the Call: The Vital Role of Fort Drum EMS, by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready for the Call: The Vital Role of Fort Drum EMS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EMS
    Emergency Medical Services
    Guthrie Army Health Clinic
    Fort Drum Medical Activity
    Healthcare
    Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery