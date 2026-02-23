(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jesse Denton receives his COQ award

    Jesse Denton receives his COQ award

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Christian Regan, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Site Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Tennessee site director, presents Jesse Denton, materials handler, with the Wage Grade Civilian of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of 2025 at NSA Mid-South, Tennessee, February 27, 2026. (Courtesy photo)

