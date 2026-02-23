Jesse Denton receives his COQ award

Christian Regan, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Site Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Tennessee site director, presents Jesse Denton, materials handler, with the Wage Grade Civilian of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of 2025 at NSA Mid-South, Tennessee, February 27, 2026. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:50
|Photo ID:
|9540405
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-N1901-1001
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
