Medal of Honor: MSG Edmonds, CSM Richardson, SSG Ollis

On March 2, 2026, President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to three U.S. Army Soldiers: Master Sergeant Roderick (Roddie) W. Edmonds, U.S. Army (posthumous), Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, U.S. Army (posthumous), and Command Sergeant Major Terry P. Richardson, U.S. Army (Retired).

(U.S. Army graphic)