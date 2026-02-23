(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medal of Honor: MSG Edmonds, CSM Richardson, SSG Ollis

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Krista Hoffler 

    On March 2, 2026, President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to three U.S. Army Soldiers: Master Sergeant Roderick (Roddie) W. Edmonds, U.S. Army (posthumous), Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, U.S. Army (posthumous), and Command Sergeant Major Terry P. Richardson, U.S. Army (Retired).
    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Medal of Honor
    USARMYSocialMedia

