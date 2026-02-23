On March 2, 2026, President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to three U.S. Army Soldiers: Master Sergeant Roderick (Roddie) W. Edmonds, U.S. Army (posthumous), Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, U.S. Army (posthumous), and Command Sergeant Major Terry P. Richardson, U.S. Army (Retired).
(U.S. Army graphic)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:40
|Photo ID:
|9540400
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-PJ007-4864
|Resolution:
|1200x675
|Size:
|159.66 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor: MSG Edmonds, CSM Richardson, SSG Ollis, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.