260226 Two Component Pour at NFPC

On February 26, 2026, the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) poured two large Virginia Class components at the same time. Previously, only one large component had been poured from a single melt evolution. The team at NFPC has been pushing to increase efficiency and worked together to make this event a success.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9540080
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-RM246-9812
|Resolution:
|3389x2775
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
