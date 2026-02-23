(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260226 Two Component Pour at NFPC

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Marissa Wolfe 

    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center

    On February 26, 2026, the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) poured two large Virginia Class components at the same time. Previously, only one large component had been poured from a single melt evolution. The team at NFPC has been pushing to increase efficiency and worked together to make this event a success.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 10:40
    VIRIN: 260226-N-RM246-9812
