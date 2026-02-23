PNSY Undocks USS North Dakota (SSN 784)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Feb. 26, 2026) — The Virginia-class attack submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784), is safely undocked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) marking a significant milestone in its maintenance and modernization availability, Feb. 26, 2026. North Dakota has undergone repairs, structural inspections, and replacements of mechanical and electrical systems. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)