    PNSY Undocks USS North Dakota (SSN 784)

    PNSY Undocks USS North Dakota (SSN 784)

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Feb. 26, 2026) — The Virginia-class attack submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784), is safely undocked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) marking a significant milestone in its maintenance and modernization availability, Feb. 26, 2026. North Dakota has undergone repairs, structural inspections, and replacements of mechanical and electrical systems. As America's leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026
    Photo ID: 9539917
    VIRIN: 260226-N-VG694-1006
    Resolution: 3972x2648
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Undocks USS North Dakota (SSN 784), by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Undocks USS North Dakota (SSN 784)

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    USNavy
    PNSY
    Fleet
    Fight

