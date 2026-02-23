(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Reservist Receives Award

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Chief Logistics Specialist Dana Russell was recently presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her work as the Navy Reserve Training Department leading chief petty officer. Her leadership resulted in the advancement of ten sailors, two extensions and four reenlistments. She also developed a comprehensive qualification plan that enabled eight Sailors achieving their logistics support representative credentials ahead of schedule, improving the unit’s warfighting readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Reservist Receives Award, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

