NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Reservist Receives Award

Chief Logistics Specialist Dana Russell was recently presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her work as the Navy Reserve Training Department leading chief petty officer. Her leadership resulted in the advancement of ten sailors, two extensions and four reenlistments. She also developed a comprehensive qualification plan that enabled eight Sailors achieving their logistics support representative credentials ahead of schedule, improving the unit’s warfighting readiness.