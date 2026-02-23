(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division

    A Stryker assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division pulls security during a field training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9539119
    VIRIN: 260218-A-IP596-5824
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise Stryker, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

