AIR: Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements

Artist's concept: AIR is developing dominant tactical autonomy for multi-ship, beyond visual range air combat missions; the technology advances the capability for manned and unmanned combat aerial vehicles to work together. The Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements (AIR) program is developing dominant, AI-driven tactical autonomy for multi-ship, beyond visual range (BVR) air combat missions. Autonomy solutions will initially be developed and demonstrated on manned F-16 testbeds and then transferred to an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).
|06.01.2025
|02.26.2026 17:05
|9539087
|250601-D-QD798-1092
|3840x2044
|1.48 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|6
|1
