AIR: Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Artist's concept: AIR is developing dominant tactical autonomy for multi-ship, beyond visual range air combat missions; the technology advances the capability for manned and unmanned combat aerial vehicles to work together. The Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements (AIR) program is developing dominant, AI-driven tactical autonomy for multi-ship, beyond visual range (BVR) air combat missions. Autonomy solutions will initially be developed and demonstrated on manned F-16 testbeds and then transferred to an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).