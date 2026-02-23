(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AIR: Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by george wertz 

    DARPA

    Artist's concept: AIR is developing dominant tactical autonomy for multi-ship, beyond visual range air combat missions; the technology advances the capability for manned and unmanned combat aerial vehicles to work together. The Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements (AIR) program is developing dominant, AI-driven tactical autonomy for multi-ship, beyond visual range (BVR) air combat missions. Autonomy solutions will initially be developed and demonstrated on manned F-16 testbeds and then transferred to an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026
    Photo ID: 9539087
    VIRIN: 250601-D-QD798-1092
    Resolution: 3840x2044
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIR: Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements, by george wertz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    autonomy
    artificial inteligence

