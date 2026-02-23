STORES Web Push Logistics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STORES Web operators from the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center recently used the Push Logistics concept in support of ships of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group during their Command and Control Exercise. Push Logistics is a forward-leaning strategy designed to anticipate the needs of warfighters. Instead of waiting for traditional resupply orders, shore-based support teams proactively "push" essential provisions to units. This method ensures a continuous flow of provisions, keeping units sustained and mission-ready without burdening them with the need to manage and send their own requisitions. The team processed 205 pallets of urgent provisions valued at $29 thousand, without a single order originating from the ships themselves.