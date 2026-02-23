(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    STORES Web operators from the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center recently used the Push Logistics concept in support of ships of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group during their Command and Control Exercise. Push Logistics is a forward-leaning strategy designed to anticipate the needs of warfighters. Instead of waiting for traditional resupply orders, shore-based support teams proactively "push" essential provisions to units. This method ensures a continuous flow of provisions, keeping units sustained and mission-ready without burdening them with the need to manage and send their own requisitions. The team processed 205 pallets of urgent provisions valued at $29 thousand, without a single order originating from the ships themselves.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STORES Web Push Logistics, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

