    HRC Expands Retention Initiatives for Officers

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Erin Sherwood 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The U.S Army Human Resources Command is offering a variety of officer retention
    options for both commissioned and warrant officers to align with the 2025 Army
    Transformation Initiative. These options are meant to provide stability for Families while
    also ensuring the Army can manage readiness requirements for the force (Courtesy
    Photo).

