    Road Closure Alert: Old Baker Zachary Road

    Road Closure Alert: Old Baker Zachary Road

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Christy Marino 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Beginning March 2, 2026, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will permanently close Old Baker Zachary Road between Spur Lane and 3,000 feet south of Kirkwood Lane in Zachary, LA, as construction continues on Comite River Diversion Channel Segment 2B.

    Detour Information:
    • Residents north of Kirkwood Lane: Travel north on Old Baker Zachary Road to New Weis Road to access LA 19
    • Residents south of Spur Lane: Travel south on Old Baker Zachary Road to Heck Young Rd to reach LA 964 or Twin Oaks Drive to reach LA 19.
    • All drivers should plan to use alternate routes for north/south travel around the closure

    The Comite River Diversion is an urban flood risk management project that connects the Comite River to the Mississippi River via a 12-mile diversion channel. Once completed, the diversion will reduce the risk of rain and river flooding by diverting water to reduce Comite River levels before its confluence with the Amite River.

    Construction of the Comite River Diversion is funded by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and is undertaken in partnership with the State of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
    We appreciate the community’s patience as this important flood risk reduction project moves forward.

    Comite River Diversion
    USACE New Orleans district

