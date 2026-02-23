MC1 in the clouds

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOUTH GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ty Connors 

    DINFOS PACSQ Team-2

    The shadow of a helicopter flying from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) appears to fly through a spherical rainbow while transiting the South China Sea. Gabrielle Giffords is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations to provide maritime security and stability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ty C. Connors) NOT RELEASED

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9538027
    VIRIN: 191019-N-NP779-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 227.45 KB
    Location: GS
