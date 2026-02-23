MC1 in the clouds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The shadow of a helicopter flying from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) appears to fly through a spherical rainbow while transiting the South China Sea. Gabrielle Giffords is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations to provide maritime security and stability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ty C. Connors) NOT RELEASED