Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BERLIN -- In this Army file photo, visitors to Berlin pass in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor), a neoclassical monument that has become one of Berlin's best-known landmarks. Berlin is the capital of Germany, whose official language is German, a language of 155 million speakers with a wide array of regional dialects. U.S. Army garrisons in Europe are equipped to help community members learn German and better integrate into their Army home away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)