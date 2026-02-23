(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brandenburger Tor

    Brandenburger Tor

    BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY

    04.20.2017

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    BERLIN -- In this Army file photo, visitors to Berlin pass in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor), a neoclassical monument that has become one of Berlin's best-known landmarks. Berlin is the capital of Germany, whose official language is German, a language of 155 million speakers with a wide array of regional dialects. U.S. Army garrisons in Europe are equipped to help community members learn German and better integrate into their Army home away from home. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9537707
    VIRIN: 170421-A-TR183-3190
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 167.96 KB
    Location: BERLIN, BERLIN, DE
    Hometown: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    From Guten Tag to Gemeinshaft: USAG Bavaria supports German language integration

