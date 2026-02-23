(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    Sailors chock and chain a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during deck landing qualifications for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific's largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9537625
    VIRIN: 260224-N-DC740-1087
    Resolution: 5328x3552
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland, by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

