    MICC opens registration for sixth annual virtual industry engagement event (New Date)

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Tish Williamson 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s sixth annual Advance Planning Briefing for Industry, a command-wide virtual industry engagement event, now scheduled for May 18-22, 2026. Scan the QR code to register now, through May 10th. There is no cost for attendees. For more information and registration details, visit the SAM.gov APBI announcement. (U.S. Army Graphic)

