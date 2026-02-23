MICC opens registration for sixth annual virtual industry engagement event (New Date)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s sixth annual Advance Planning Briefing for Industry, a command-wide virtual industry engagement event, now scheduled for May 18-22, 2026. Scan the QR code to register now, through May 10th. There is no cost for attendees. For more information and registration details, visit the SAM.gov APBI announcement. (U.S. Army Graphic)