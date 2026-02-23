(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Meet the Airmen - SSgt Nicholas Pitcher

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    This photo illustration was created in Adobe Photoshop for the Meet the Airmen Series 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 24, 2026. The photo illustration highlights the interests of SSgt Nicholas Pitcher assigned to the 157th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 12:41
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-WI936-3001
    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    This work, Meet the Airmen - SSgt Nicholas Pitcher, by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

