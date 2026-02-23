Meet the Airmen - SSgt Nicholas Pitcher

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This photo illustration was created in Adobe Photoshop for the Meet the Airmen Series 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 24, 2026. The photo illustration highlights the interests of SSgt Nicholas Pitcher assigned to the 157th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson)