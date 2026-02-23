U.S. Air Force Academy NCLS 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets, staff, coaches and faculty attend the Class of ’59 Leadership Keynote with panelists Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Marc Sasseville during the annual National Character and Leadership Symposium in Arnold Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 20, 2026. Reflecting the theme, “Courage to Lead in the Profession of Arms: Combat & Crisis-Tested Character,” the symposium featured a warfighting-focused lineup of speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)