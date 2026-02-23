(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Efren Candanedo earns Warrior of the Month honor-1

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Lexington, S.C. native, Air Force Technical Sgt. Efren Candanedo earns the Warrior of the Month honor for the 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Md.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 09:03
    Photo ID: 9535866
    VIRIN: 260223-D-ZZ999-1420
    Resolution: 2464x1610
    Size: 733.44 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Efren Candanedo earns Warrior of the Month honor-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Efren Candanedo earns Warrior of the Month honor

