MCRC Commanding General Visits Recruiting Station Richmond

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Walker M. Field, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, and Dr. Kendy Vierling, principal advisor of Military Manpower and Personnel, award Staff Sgt. Luis A. BonesMerced, a canvassing recruiter and assistant station commander for Recruiting Substation Petersburg, and Sgt. Jose A. ArguetaMejia, an operations clerk with Recruiting Station Richmond, with Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals in Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 19, 2026. These Marines were recognized for their superior performance and direct contribution to mission success of RS Richmond.