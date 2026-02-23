(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE 26 | U.S. Marine Corps Infantry and Combat Engineers Hone Urban Breaching Capabilities in Norway

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd MARDIV, detonate a breaching charge in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 19, 2026. The Marines detonated the charges during an urban demolition range in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    TAGS

    2nd CEB
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    Cold Response
    NATO
    CORE26

