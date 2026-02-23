(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Co. 4-2 AB Change of Command

    A Co. 4-2 AB Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Maxwell Mueller assumed command of Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, from Capt. George Lesley during a change of command ceremony at the 4-2 Smith McCormick Hangar, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility while reinforcing the unit’s commitment to readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 22:16
    Photo ID: 9535538
    VIRIN: 260220-O-A1109-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 825.6 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Co. 4-2 AB Change of Command, by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

