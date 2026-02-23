U.S. Ambassador visits The Bahamas during MAG-29 DAO Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador Herschel Walker, left, from Georgia, speaks to a nurse during his visit at Fresh Creek Community Clinic, Andros Island, The Bahamas, Feb 18, 2026. Marine Aircraft Group 29 Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise is a multi-week exercise designed to distribute command and control of aviation forces, pushing authorities to the lowest levels while keeping forces moving between airfields and air sites. MAG-29 DAO Exercise is scheduled to take place across the southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and The Bahamas (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)