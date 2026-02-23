(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Ambassador visits The Bahamas during MAG-29 DAO Exercise

    U.S. Ambassador visits The Bahamas during MAG-29 DAO Exercise

    BAHAMAS

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Ambassador Herschel Walker, left, from Georgia, speaks to a nurse during his visit at Fresh Creek Community Clinic, Andros Island, The Bahamas, Feb 18, 2026. Marine Aircraft Group 29 Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise is a multi-week exercise designed to distribute command and control of aviation forces, pushing authorities to the lowest levels while keeping forces moving between airfields and air sites. MAG-29 DAO Exercise is scheduled to take place across the southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and The Bahamas (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9534796
    VIRIN: 260218-M-OV696-1495
    Resolution: 6239x4159
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: BS
    2D MAW
    USMCNews
    Strenghtening partnerships
    Allied and Partners
    USMC
    Gunrunners

