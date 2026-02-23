Date Taken: 01.28.2026 Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:15 Photo ID: 9534417 VIRIN: 260128-N-N1901-1001 Resolution: 1600x876 Size: 604.06 KB Location: PR

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports presidential priorities in SOUTHCOM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.