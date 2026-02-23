CNGB visits the 156th Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks with Brig. Gen. Steven Campbell, Puerto Rico Air National Guard chief of staff, on the 156th Wing airfield at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 21, 2026. The visit underscored the Puerto Rico National Guard’s strategic importance and its vital role in advancing U.S. defense priorities, directly supporting the National Defense Strategy through enhanced operational readiness, strengthened partnerships, and rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)