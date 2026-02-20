(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Distinguished visitors attend opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    Distinguished visitors attend opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Distinguished visitors attend the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand on Feb. 24, 2026.The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9533657
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-LV956-1001
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    This work, Distinguished visitors attend opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, by SPC Marco Mayorquin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold

