Distinguished visitors attend opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

Distinguished visitors attend the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand on Feb. 24, 2026.The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)