Celebration Energy

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bethany Page (left), Maj. Yesica Alexandar-Warner (middle), and Master Sgt. Amber Perkins (right), all assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, celebrate after scoring a point during a frisbee game at West Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2026. The friendly competition was organized to enhance unit morale and build esprit de corps through physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division.)