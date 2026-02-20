(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebration Energy

    Celebration Energy

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bethany Page (left), Maj. Yesica Alexandar-Warner (middle), and Master Sgt. Amber Perkins (right), all assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, celebrate after scoring a point during a frisbee game at West Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2026. The friendly competition was organized to enhance unit morale and build esprit de corps through physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division.)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9533054
    VIRIN: 260222-A-VS000-1812
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    This work, Celebration Energy, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

