Winning Throw

U.S. Army Col. Todd Prichard, assigned to the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, throws a frisbee during a unit morale event at West Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 22, 2026. Prichard's toss secured the winning point for his team during the friendly competition, which was organized to build teamwork and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division.)
|02.22.2026
|02.23.2026 17:02
|9533045
|260222-A-VS000-8150
|1868x1186
|686.37 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
