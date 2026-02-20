USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army planners and representatives from joint and partner organizations participate in the Winter Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 17, 2026. The biannual conference synchronizes Operation Pathways activities across the Indo-Pacific, aligning more than 50 exercises in support of combatant command objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)