U.S. Army planners and representatives from joint and partner organizations participate in the Winter Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 17, 2026. The biannual conference synchronizes Operation Pathways activities across the Indo-Pacific, aligning more than 50 exercises in support of combatant command objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9533041
|VIRIN:
|260217-A-JN630-1001
|Resolution:
|5583x3727
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARPAC synchronizes future operations during Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference
No keywords found.