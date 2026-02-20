During a panel discussion on strategic logistics, at the National Defense Industrial Association’s Logistics Forum, February 18, Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, outlined a shared vision for strengthening strategic sustainment across the services.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9532754
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-PX452-7829
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders highlight urgency of joint sustainment modernization, by Megan Gully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders highlight urgency of joint sustainment modernization
No keywords found.