    Leaders highlight urgency of joint sustainment modernization

    

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Megan Gully 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    During a panel discussion on strategic logistics, at the National Defense Industrial Association's Logistics Forum, February 18, Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, outlined a shared vision for strengthening strategic sustainment across the services.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026
    This work, Leaders highlight urgency of joint sustainment modernization, by Megan Gully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    

