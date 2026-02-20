(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers Week: Inside Strategic Systems Programs Engineering Community

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Engineers Week: Inside Strategic Systems Programs Engineering Community

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Systems Programs

    2026 National Engineers Week, Feb. 22-28. (Original graphic by David Clingerman, Air Force, 88th Air Base Wing. Modified by SSP public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9531949
    VIRIN: 260222-N-N1701-1001
    Resolution: 4500x2358
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Week: Inside Strategic Systems Programs Engineering Community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineers Week: Inside Strategic Systems Programs Engineering Community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SSP
    Eweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery